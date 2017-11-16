Seahawks Fall To Bennett In Section Final

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity volleyball team fell to Bayside South rival Bennett, 3-0, last week in the state 3A-East Section II championship game to close out what was otherwise another highly successful season for the Seahawks

The Seahawks were seeded second in the state 3A-East Section II bracket and cruised past third-seeded Chesapeake, 3-0, in its state playoff opener. However, waiting on the other side of the bracket was top-seeded Bennett, which finished the regular season with a perfect record and a Bayside South championship.

The Clippers beat the Seahawks twice during the regular season and meeting them for a third time was a tall task for Decatur. Bennett swept Decatur last Wednesday, 3-0, in the Section II championship game. Decatur finished with an impressive 12-4 record, while Bennett, now 16-0, advanced to the regional title game.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.