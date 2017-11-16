Seahawks Fall To Bennett In Section Final

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity volleyball team fell to Bayside South rival Bennett, 3-0, last week in the state 3A-East Section II championship game to close out what was otherwise another highly successful season for the Seahawks

The Seahawks were seeded second in the state 3A-East Section II bracket and cruised past third-seeded Chesapeake, 3-0, in its state playoff opener. However, waiting on the other side of the bracket was top-seeded Bennett, which finished the regular season with a perfect record and a Bayside South championship.

The Clippers beat the Seahawks twice during the regular season and meeting them for a third time was a tall task for Decatur. Bennett swept Decatur last Wednesday, 3-0, in the Section II championship game. Decatur finished with an impressive 12-4 record, while Bennett, now 16-0, advanced to the regional title game.