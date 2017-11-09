Seahawks Close Out With 49-0 Rout Of Eagles

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team trounced county rival Snow Hill, 49-0, last Friday to finish the season with a respectable 4-6 record.

The Seahawks fell to Bennett in the penultimate game of the season two weeks ago to lose a shot at a winning record, but came back with a vengeance against Worcester County rival Snow Hill last Friday on the road. The Seahawks blanked the Eagles, 49-0, to improve to 4-6 on the season. Tah’jeem Woodland scored six touchdowns for Decatur in the big win.

Last year, Decatur beat Snow Hill in the traditional season finale for its only win of a disappointing season in which they went 1-9. This year, the Seahawks were vastly improved as evidenced by the three-game improvement in the win column. Decatur was in almost every game except for a couple of losses to Bayside North powerhouses. The Seahawks lost to Wicomico, 8-3, Queen Anne’s, 26-19, and Bennett, 30-21.