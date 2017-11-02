SD High Holds 2nd Annual Seahawk Application Week

Stephen Decatur High School recently held its 2nd Annual Seahawk Application Week, which included college visits, career and military counseling, financial advice, writing center tutorials and on-site acceptances. Over 200 seniors participated in the various services and 20 students received on-site college acceptances. Above, senior Michael Scott receives his acceptance from Sammy the Seagull.