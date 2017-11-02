Worcester Prep School Students Classes Of 2017 And 2018 Capture National AP Scholar And 34 Advanced Placement Honors From College Board

Incident Renews Importance Of Following Assateague Island’s Pet Laws ASSATEAGUE — After an incident emerged related to dogs going after one of the wild horses on Assateague, National Park Service officials this week are reiterating the importance of the laws regarding pets on the barrier island. Photos of two dogs harassing one of the famed wild horses on Assateague began circulating on social media… Read more »

Fenwick Officials Worry Beach Pumping Delay Could Impact Summer FENWICK ISLAND – Delays in a long-awaited beach replenishment project could push the completion date for Delaware beaches into the summer season. Last month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) Philadelphia District awarded a $17.2 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company (GLDD) to dredge 1.2 million cubic yards of sand to… Read more »

Hometown Hero Banners Presented OCEAN CITY — The Hometown Heroes banners honoring U.S. active duty members and veterans on the Boardwalk were presented to honorees or family members last weekend in a ceremony even more poignant than usual because of those who passed recently. In 2014, the Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 launched the first Hometown Heroes military banner… Read more »