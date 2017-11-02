Worcester Prep School Students Classes Of 2017 And 2018 Capture National AP Scholar And 34 Advanced Placement Honors From College Board

Worcester Preparatory School students in the Classes of 2017 and 2018 captured one National AP Scholar and 34 Advanced Placement Honors from the College Board. The National AP Scholar was Sambina Anthony, who graduated in May and also received the AP Scholar with Distinction. AP Scholars with Distinction were Sambina Anthony ’17, Anchita Batra ’18, Josh Bredbenner ’18, Melissa Laws ’17, Deborah Marini ’18, Brenner Maull ’18, Nick Moondra ’17, Rayne Parker ’17, Ava Schwartz ’17. AP Scholars with Honor were Isabel Dashiell ’17, Olivia Parker ’18, Patrick Petrera ’17, Maddie Simons ’18, Julie Talbert ’17, Zach Wilson ’17. AP Scholars were Niko Alexander ’17, Max Bisaha ’17, Connor Cebula ’18, Spencer Copeland ’17, Maggie Coutu ’17, Chandler Dennis ’17, Carter Hill ’17, Regan Lingo ’17, Trent Marshall ’17, Davis Mears ’17, Lauren Meoli ’17, Owen Nally ’17, Jonathan Ruddo ’17, Camryn Sofronski ’18, Davis Taylor ’17, Jordan Welch ’17, Sara Mapp Young ’17, Lily Zechiel ’17, Maya ZiaShakeri ’18. Class of 2018 students honored for their outstanding scores, from left, are Batra, Bredbenner, Marini, Maull, Parker, Simons, Cebula, Sofronski and ZiaShakeri.