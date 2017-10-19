Worcester Coach Reaches 500th Win Milestone

Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer coach Terry Underkoffler last week reached his 500th career win with the Mallards’ 2-0 win over Holly Grove. Pictured above, Underkoffler (center) celebrates the milestone with his team in a special ceremony. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep boys’ varsity soccer coach Terry Underkoffler last week recorded his 500th career win with his team’s 2-0 victory over Holly Grove in a key Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) match-up.

Underkoffler took over the Worcester Prep boys’ varsity soccer program in 2012 and has strung together some remarkable seasons and an impressive winning percentage in the six years since. His Worcester Prep teams are a combined 79-1-1 and have won five straight ESIAC championships.

Underkoffler began playing soccer at the age of 14 and transitioned to a coaching career after graduating from West Chester University in 1976. His coaching career began at his high school alma mater and he has collected 500 wins since including the milestone last week at Worcester.

“I still remember my first win coaching soccer at my alma mater, Soudertown Area High School in 1985,” he said. “And I will never forget my 500th milestone thanks to this Worcester Prep team I have had the honor of coaching since 2012.”

