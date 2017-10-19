U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen Congratulates Worcester Youth & Family And Its CASA Program

by

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, staff from Worcester Youth & Family joined U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and invitees at the grand opening event of his Eastern Shore office in Cambridge. The senator congratulated the organization and its CASA program on its 2017 Angels in Adoption awardee. Pictured, from left, are Steven Taylor, Worcester Youth & Family Executive Director; Angela Manos, CASA Volunteer Supervisor; Janet Balbo, CASA volunteer; U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen; and Brigitte Southworth, CASA Program Director. Submitted Photos