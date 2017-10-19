OC Elementary School Holds Annual Stand Up, Speak Up Assembly

by

At the annual Stand Up, Speak Up assembly at Ocean City Elementary School last month, fourth grade students presented a skit teaching strategies for dealing with bullying situations. Pictured, front from left, are Dylan Ward, Owen Phillips, Micaela-Perez-Ricardo, Ivy Chen and Ja’von Satchell; and, back, Mason Farr, Yilian Chamorro-Lopez, Ashton Beard, Brooke Cathell and Aaliyah Oliver.