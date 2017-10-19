Seahawks, Clippers Play To 2-2 Tie

BERLIN- In what has become a recurring theme this season, Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team tied Bayside South rival Bennett, 2-2, on Tuesday for its third dead heat of the season.

The Seahawks and Clippers battled back and forth on Tuesday in Berlin in a game that ended in a 2-2 tie after 80 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods. It was the third tie of the season for Decatur, which also tied Parkside, 2-2, back on September 21 and tied Worcester County rival Pocomoke, 1-1, on October 6. With the tie, the Seahawks closed out the regular season with a 6-3-3 record.