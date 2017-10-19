OP Library Hosts Former Marine And Author Of “Things I’ll Never Forget: Memories Of A Maine In Vietnam”, James M. Dixon

James M. Dixon, a former Marine and author of “Things I’ll Never Forget:  Memories of a Marine in Vietnam,” recently shared his first-hand accounts of the war at the Ocean Pines library. At the conclusion of his program, Patricia Ayers, Regent of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), presented Dixon with a DAR certificate recognizing his service along with a Vietnam Veteran lapel pin and copy of the Presidential proclamation for the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War.