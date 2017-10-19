A Week In Business – October 20, 2017

The Harrison Group held its 31th Annual “End of Season” Party and Employee Prize Drawing on Sept. 24 with $15,000 in cash and other prizes awarded. Each group employee received an entry ticket for each week they worked during the three-month summer season period for the random prize drawing. This year’s $5,000 prize winner was Lhadijah Johnson from the Oceanic Motel. The second prize, $3,000, was won by Isabel Iglesias Penaloza from the Holiday Inn Oceanfront, and the third prize of $2,000 went to Signe Dennis from the Oceanic Motel. Ten other employees won $500 each. They were Robert Bates, Kimberly Timmons, Lori Vetock, Nichita Groza, Robert Strang-Moya, Lisa Smith, Grace Schwendeman, Valerie Matteson, Patricia Fletcher and Aaron Hyde. Pictured, back from left, are Restaurant Operations Director Mark Mayers, Aaron Hyde, Hotel Operations Director Jim Luff, Robert (Bob) Bates, Signe Dennis and Robert Strang-Moya. Pictured, front from left, are Valerie Matteson, Kimberly Timmons, Lhadijah Johnson and Lisa Smith. Submitted Photo

New Technology Unveiled

SALISBURY — Peninsula Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in Maryland to adopt real-time digital rounding technology, Orchid, to assist to enhance patients’ experiences and improve staff workflows. The hospital first implemented the solution to improve staff’s hand hygiene adherence and reduce infection rates. After initial success with the hand hygiene program, the hospital’s leadership team decided to roll out Orchid for quality and nurse leader rounds on patients.

“We are constantly seeking opportunities to improve safety and care for our patients,” said Sheri Matter, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services at Peninsula Regional. “By improving the feedback loop with patients, we hope that we can help them recover better and be discharged sooner.”

Nurse managers on select in-patient floors are using the iPad-enabled technology to round on patients and assess all parts of the hospital stay, including their medical care, how well their pain is managed, and their satisfaction with nutrition/food services, environment/housekeeping and facilities.

PRMC’s adoption of this digital rounding technology comes as part of the hospital’s growing focus on delivery of a safe and positive patient experience. For example, during a recent round, a nurse manager discovered that a patient with gluten intolerances was concerned about her food tray. The nurse manager promptly verified that her diet order in the system was indeed gluten restricted, reassured the patient, and showed the patient how to check the information on her tray before eating.

Real-time feedback is integral for nurses to provide the best care to patients.

“We aim to support long-term improvements with technology that aggregate patient data over time and provides detailed and actionable insights into hospital trends,” said Alex Hejnosz, co-founder of CipherHealth. “Since the launch of Orchid, Peninsula Regional has seen patient improvements in patient satisfaction, complementing the outstanding clinical care they already receive.”

Company Expands

BETHANY BEACH – FirstService Residential has opened its first office in Delware to better serve its growing number of clients along the Delaware and Maryland shore. The new office, located in Bethany Beach, will be managed by FirstService Residential Regional Director Stephan Kaganzev.

The company’s foray into Delaware began with managing Bayville Shores Condominium Association in Selbyville, a 342-home community located two and one-half miles from the beach in Fenwick. The decision to open an office in the state came on the heels of FirstService Residential’s recent selection to provide community management services for The View Condominiums at Bethany Bay in Ocean View and Millville by the Sea Property Owners Association (POA) in Millville.

“We are excited to open this new office in Delaware and become part of the Bethany Beach neighborhood,” said Trent Harrison, President, MidAtlantic for FirstService Residential. “Once we began serving Bayville Shores, we knew we could provide value bringing our brand of top-class community management, lifestyle amenity programming and service-oriented culture to make a difference every day for every resident we serve to additional communities at the beach.”