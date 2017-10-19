Ocean City Plans Two Weekends Of Halloween Events

A youngster makes his way through the Halloween beach maze last year. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — O.C.toberfest is back with spooktacular town events, providing numerous activities for the whole family.

O.C.toberfest offers music, competitions, unique attractions and children’s activities Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29. Halloween offerings and even a costume pageant for pets makes O.C.toberfest a “must-do” for residents and visitors looking for a few fantastic festivities to celebrate the fall season.

Halloween Beach Maze: Located at North Division Street and the Boardwalk, experience the thrill of a giant Halloween Beach Maze during its two-weekend run, Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29. Children of all ages can enjoy a pleasant scream as they meander the sands of the giant beach maze. Wicked witches, pirates of the sand, scary scarecrows, ghouls in the graveyard, creepy clowns, zombies and more will add to the excitement. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. The maze will be open an additional hour until 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 leading up to the OC Fright Lights laser show and fireworks. Admission is free of charge.

Big Toys On The Boardwalk: Located on the Boardwalk around the amusement pier and Inlet parking lot, this is an experience for the kid in all of us, young or old. Ocean City will line the walkway around the amusement pier with vehicles to touch, climb in, take photos with and simply enjoy on Saturday, Oct. 28. This O.C.toberfest event takes place from noon-2 p,m, and will include vehicles such as an Ocean City beach tractor, wheel loader, articulating bus, beach patrol ATV, Ocean City police cruiser and more.

Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade: Located at N. Division Street on the Boardwalk, bring your dog, cat, bird or other family pet for Ocean City’s Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade Saturday, Oct. 21. Dress up your pets and showcase your creativity on Ocean City’s historic Boardwalk or sit back, relax and cheer for your favorite contestant. Each entry gets a moment in the spotlight. Lots of prizes and surprises will be awarded. While the event is free to participate, donations of pet supplies and monetary donations will be collected to benefit the Worcester County Humane Society. Registration begins at noon with the pageant on the boardwalk beginning promptly at 1 p.m.

Drive In Disguise: It’s a parade of costumed cars from 27th Street to N. Division Street on the Boardwalk. Vehicles at the parade end point will line up on the concrete part of the Boardwalk north of the pier where voting and award presentations will take place. The public will be able to vote for its favorite decorated car. Each vote is one dollar. A People’s Choice award as well as additional certificates will be awarded.

There is no fee and vehicles must be decorated to participate. Proof of insurance is required for all participants. Proceeds from the event will be benefit the Ocean City Downtown Association.