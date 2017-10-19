Mallards Pull Away From Gunston To Advance

Worcester Prep’s Vincent Petrera battles for a ball in the corner during the second half of Wednesday’s ESIAC semifinal against Gunston. The Mallards won the game, 4-1, to advance to the final. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep broke open a tight game in the second half against Gunston in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) semifinals on Wednesday to advance to the conference championship for the sixth straight year.

The Mallards and Herons were deadlocked at 1-1 midway through the second half before the persistent Worcester offense broke through. Worcester’s Tucker Brown broke the 1-1 tie with goal from a corner kick with just over 25 minutes remaining to put the Mallards ahead, 2-1.

With just over four minutes remaining, Worcester’s Vincent Petrera fired a hard shot on the ground that deflected into the Gunston net to make it 3-1. Will Todd added the icing on the cake with a breakaway goal with just 52 seconds remaining to close out the 4-1 win.