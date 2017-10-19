DaCameron McAfee, This Week’s Bank Of Ocean City MVP For Stephen Decatur’s Varsity Football

This week’s Bank of Ocean City MVP for Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team was DaCameron McAfee, who led the team in tackles with 13, had a quarter back and blocked a field goal in last week’s win over Easton. Pictured with McAfee are Coach Bob Knox and Bank of Ocean City’s Caleb Miller.