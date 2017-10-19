Wor-Wic Accepts $5,000 Donation In Memory Of Deputy 1st Class Brian K. Heller For Endowed Scholarship In His Name

by

Dr. Ray Hoy, far left, president of Wor-Wic Community College, accepts a $5,000 donation in memory of Deputy 1st Class Brian K. Heller for the endowed scholarship in his name. Making the presentation are, from left, Heller’s mother, Connie Widmann, and her husband, Dave Widmann, both of Parsonsburg. The gift represents proceeds from a recent trap shooting contest. The scholarship fund was created in 2004 for criminal justice students from Worcester, Wicomico or Somerset County in memory of Heller, who died in the line of duty in 2000.