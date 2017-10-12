Worcester Prep Boys’ Varsity Soccer Team Celebrates Senior Day

Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team celebrated Senior Day last week with a 5-0 win over Salisbury School. The team’s five seniors were feted with a special ceremony after the game. Pictured from left are Worcester seniors Brenner Maull, Tucker Brown, Sam Cantello and Porter Bunting.

Submitted photo

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.