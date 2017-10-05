SD High School Announces 2017 Homecoming Court

Stephen Decatur High School has announced its 2017 Homecoming Court after a school-wide vote. The homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime of the football game on Oct. 13, while the king will be crowned earlier in the day during the annual afternoon pep rally. Queen nominees are, left back, Khari Coates, Hattie Brous and Montajha Bowen; and front, Piper Connors and Jennifer Smith. King nominees are, from top to bottom, Hayden Zaiser, Montrel Moore, Tony Mills, Kyle Jarmon and Ryan Duncan.