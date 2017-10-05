We Remember Those We Have Lost – October 6, 2017

Clarence George Luxenberger Jr.

OCEAN PINES — Clarence “Lux” George Luxenberger Jr, age 89, passed away on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at the Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Clarence George Luxenberger Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Taylor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Rita Luxenberger; daughter, Theresa Seward; and sisters, Mary Helen Luxenberger and Joan Faulkner. He is survived by his son, Christopher Luxenberger (Claudia) of Dagsboro, Del.; his daughters, Mary Susan Sokolis (James) of Bel Air, Md., Cathleen Davenport (Thomas) of Ocean Pines, Carol Giddings (Ronald) of Chester, Va.; 16 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Clarence was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion and VFW. Visitation was held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at the Burbage Funeral Home and a funeral service was held on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Delaware. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center at 10226 Old Ocean City Blvd Berlin, Md. 21811 or Catholic Relief Services at P.O. Box 17090 Baltimore, Md, 21297.

Richard Molloy

BERLIN — Richard “Dick” Molloy passed away Sept. 25, 2017 at Berlin Nursing Home.

He was born Sept. 7, 1938 in Washington, D.C. He attended the University of Corpus Christi in Texas, where he played football. He resided in Silver Spring, Md. and worked for the Interstate Commerce Commission. Upon retirement, he moved to Ocean City in 1998. He was a member of the Elks and enjoyed golfing.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elma Molloy; his daughter, Laura White and husband Mike of Berlin; his son, Richard Clayton Molloy III and his wife Nora; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Grace and Natalie of Edgewater, Md.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

William Harvey Cook

CUMBERLAND – William Harvey “Cookie” “Dad” “Pops” Cook, 82, of Cumberland, passed peacefully at home with his loving wife, Sheri, by his side, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.

Bill was the only child of the late Harvey H. Cook and Mary McMillan Cook. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his only son, Robert W. Cook, and a daughter, Robin Evans.

Bill was a graduate of Allegany High School, class of 1952. He served as military police in the United States Army, and following an honorable discharge, he was employed by the federal government as a United States Postal Carrier for over 30 years.

Bill and Sheri spent their retirement at their condo in Ocean City and at home in Cumberland.

Bill lived life to the fullest and, in his younger years, enjoyed playing fast pitch softball. The time he cherished most was Happy Hour at the Bull on the Beach, BJ’s in Ocean City, and the Goodfellowship Club in Cumberland.

He had many special friends from Western Maryland to the Eastern Shore who were like family to him.

Bill had a love of sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He was an active member of the Cumberland Outdoor Club, the Goodfellowship Club and the Elks of Ocean City. He was a member of Living Word Lutheran Church, Cumberland, and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Ocean City.

Bill is survived by the love of his life, Sheri Cook; daughters, Deanna Phillips, Donna McIntyre and Cindy Palmer, all of Cumberland; bonus daughters, Rhonda Ryan Diehl and husband Mark, Cumberland, Lisa Martin and husband David Luckenbaugh, Myersville, Md, and Angela Flanagan and husband Vince, Short Gap, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by all who loved him, especially his Yorkie, Wee Girl.

Friends were received at the Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A. in Cumberland on Wednesday, Oct. 4. A memorial service immediately followed with Pastor Mark Dill officiating. Military Honors will be conducted at the funeral home by Ft. Cumberland Post 13 Honor Guard. Inurnment in Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bill’s name may be sent to Living Word Lutheran Church, 800 Hill Top Drive, Cumberland, Md. 21502, or to the Animal Welfare Society, 33 Queen St, Cumberland, Md. 21502.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com

Jean Dukes Ake Miles

BERLIN — Jean Dukes Ake Miles passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at home in Berlin, Maryland, on Sept. 11, 2017 at the age of 94.

She was born in Pittsville on Nov. 29, 1922 to the late Viola Richardson Dukes and Ralph William Dukes.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall W. Ake; son Douglas Ake; second husband Joshua W. Miles, II; her brothers, Montgomery and Paynter Dukes; and sisters Charlotte Warner and Barbara Littleton.

Jean is survived by her daughter in law, Elena Ake of Berlin, and two granddaughters, Dr. Jennifer Romanow and husband Josh of Arlington, Va., and Christina Harrison and husband G. Hale of Berlin. She was adored by her four great grandchildren, Ben and Lilah Romanow and Haven and Hunter Harrison. She is also survived by her sister Rachel Dukes Dennis and many nieces and nephews.

Jean spent many years working alongside her son Doug at Ake Marine and befriended many in the fishing community along the way. One of her favorite activities was taking long drives through the countryside visiting friends and relatives and sharing her extensive knowledge of the Eastern Shore’s history. Her second family could be found at the Ocean City Marlin Club, where her wonderful group of friends, affectionately known as “the gang,” would often meet. Jean will be remembered for her outgoing personality, enthusiasm for life and a loving heart.

Honoring Jean’s wishes, in lieu of a funeral, a celebration of her 94 years will be held for family and friends at the Ocean City Marlin Club on Nov. 11, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Ocean City Marlin Club at 9659 Golf Course Road, Ocean City, Md., 21842.