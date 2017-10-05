Buckingham High School Class Of 1947 Holds 70th Reunion

With Motion To Stay Denied This Week, Boardwalk Building’s Fate Hinges On Appeal; Dumser’s Must Vacate By End Of Month OCEAN CITY — With the calendar flipping over to October this week, the fate of an iconic building on the east side of the Boardwalk still hangs in the balance while its heirs await a ruling on an appeal that could save it. The historic building on the east side of South Division Street has… Read more »

Fall Cruisin Event To Mark 20th Year OCEAN CITY — The 20th Annual Endless Summer Cruisin Car Show returns to Ocean City on Thursday and runs through the weekend. This four-day automotive event continues to be one of the region’s largest fall car shows with more than 2,000 hot rods, street machines, customs and more. Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday,… Read more »

Recent Efforts Give Fishing Industry Hope For Long-Term Inlet Depth Improvements BERLIN – In 1985, 24.5 million pounds of fish landed in Ocean City’s commercial harbor. A decade later, that figure had dropped to 12.5 million pounds. Today, less than five million pounds of fish comes into the harbor annually. Those figures from the National Marine Fisheries Service won’t surprise anyone who frequents the docks on… Read more »