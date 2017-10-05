Buckingham High School Class of 1947 held its 70th Reunion at Doyle’s Restaurant in Selbyville last month.
Pictured, standing from left, are David Pearl, Edward (Ebby) Palmer, Dorthy Hall Mumford, Carol Pearl (Dave’s wife) and Ruth Pruitt Murray; and, seated from left, Geraldine Pruitt Mitchell, Ruth Anne Hudson Collins and Doris Carey Williams.
Buckingham High School Class Of 1947 Holds 70th Reunion
Buckingham High School Class of 1947 held its 70th Reunion at Doyle’s Restaurant in Selbyville last month.