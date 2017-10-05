Four Worcester Prep Students Named Commended Students In The 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program

Worcester Preparatory School Headmaster Dr. Barry Tull has announced Anchita Batra, Deborah Marini, Brenner Maull and Madeline Simons have been named Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended Students placed among the top five percent of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Pictured, with Tull, from left, are Maull, Batra, Simons and Marini. Submitted Photos