Worcester Prep Lower School Students Decorate Pinwheels In Honor Of International Day Of Peace

In honor of International Day of Peace on Sept. 21, Worcester Prep lower school art teacher Rebecca Tittermary and her students decorated more than 200 pinwheels to display around campus to commemorate the occasion. Pinwheels for Peace is a global project to help students make a public visual statement about their feelings of war, peace, tolerance, cooperation, harmony, and unity.

Above, pictured front from left, are third graders Jack Wells, Ben Holloway, Anna Mumford, Gabriella Damouni, McKenna DePalma, Abby Hazzard and Reed Corron; and, back, Beau Brittingham, Sophia Poffenberger, Gray Bunting, Brady Schell and Jackson Curry-Crayton.