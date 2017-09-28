MAC Inc. And BEACON At Salisbury University Host 2017 GrayShore Summit

MAC Inc., the Area Agency on Aging, and BEACON at Salisbury University recently hosted the 2017 GrayShore Summit, a discussion of issues facing the aging population on the Eastern Shore. Pictured, from left, are MAC Executive Director Pattie Tingle; Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona Kramer, keynote speaker; and BEACON Executive Director Memo Diriker.