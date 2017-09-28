OC Elementary Students Sort Organisms Into Their Appropriate Enviroments

Students in Kara Dzimiera’s third grade class sorted organisms into their appropriate environments. These students found that sea stars, tiger sharks and sea anemones all live in the coral reef environment. Pictured, back from left, are Aiden Collins, Arieanna Stedding, Jaxon Archer and Sarella Cohen, and, kneeling, Logan Jester and Jordan Frantz.