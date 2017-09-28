Easterseals Of Maryland’s Eastern Shore Recieve $2,000 Donation From David Larmore Memorial Fund

The Easterseals of Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently received a $2,000 donation from the David Larmore Memorial Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. The donation will aid in providing children’s therapy and exercise programs for those with disabilities. The fund was established by Sheldon and Sara Larmore in honor of their son David who suffered from Spina Bifida. Pictured, from left, are BJ Summers (Community Foundation) Ford Waggoner (Easterseals) and Sheldon and Sara Larmore.