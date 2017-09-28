The Resorter … Revisited – September 29, 2017

Summer of 1970

Volume XVI

Edition 2

Issue Highlights

Mr. and Mrs. R. Marbury Stamp invited guests to the North Winds Motel on 55thStreet, featuring a wading pool, free rowboats, playgrounds and a swimming pool.

The Beer Pub on 21st Street in Phillips Square was offering “all brands at popular prices” and “Cold Duck in fifths, pints, splits.”

Among the names and locations featured in Dick Lohmeyer’s “Salt Spray” column were Will Freeman, Captains Table Restaurant, and Mr. and Mrs. Milton Conner and Mr. and Mrs. Albert Berger, Embers Restaurant.

The Sandpiper at 33rd Street and its new Sandbar Lounge advertised itself as “A Coast Landmark In Fine Dining.”

Hosts Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Tingle, Jr. were renting rooms at their Tingle Motel in Fenwick Island that held up to four people for between $130 and $160 weekly.

The Adkins Company at this time had locations at 64th Street in Ocean City and Harrison Avenue in Berlin.

New tables and a new snack bar were among the additions at the remodeled Ocean City Pocket Billiards Recreation Center located on Worcester Street.