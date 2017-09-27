Four Charged In Ocean City Vehicle Theft Scheme

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) detectives this week charged two adults and two juveniles in connection with a spree of motor vehicle thefts in the resort in August.

Over a two-day period from Aug. 16-18, OCPD officers received reports of three stolen automobiles. In each case, there were no signs of forced entry and it believed the owners left the keys inside the vehicles. Each of the three stolen vehicles were later located in a remote area near Bowers Beach, Delaware.

With assistance from the Delaware State Police, OCPD detectives from the Criminal Enforcement Division developed information on potential suspects who were in Ocean City at the time of the thefts. The two adult suspects were identified as Tammy Gould, 40, of Dover, and Curtis Brown, 27, of Felton, Delaware. Also identified as suspects were two 15-year-old juvenile males.

OCPD detectives charged Gould and Brown with multiple theft and theft scheme charges back in September 11 and warrants were issued for their arrests. Both Gould and Brown turned themselves in to OCPD officers at the Public Safety Building last Tuesday.

Gould has been charged with theft scheme from $10,000 to under $100,000, theft from $1,000 to under $10,000, three counts of motor vehicle theft and two counts of encouraging a child to commit a crime. Brown was charged with theft scheme from $10,000 to under $100,000, theft from $1,000 to under $10,000 and three counts of motor vehicle theft.

Gould and Brown were taken before a District Court Commissioner and both were ordered to be held on $10,000 bonds. Gould was released after posting a bond, while Brown was transferred to the Worcester County Jail. The cases for the two juvenile suspects were referred to the Department of Social Services for review.