Worcester Prep Teachers And Students Celebrate International Dot Day

Teachers and students celebrated International Dot Day on Sept. 15 with a variety of activities and art projects throughout the Lower School. From reading The Dot book to painting on canvas and making hats, pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students enjoyed the lesson of “making their mark.” Pictured, above front from left, are first graders John Parker, Brax Giardina, Oscar Hershey, Ted Timmons, Vivian Spraul and Kristie Carr; and, back, Dagny Hobbs, Brock Hidell, Ella Tull, Reed Knowlton, Soren Poulsen, Sam Metz and Samuel Poffenberger. Below, from left, are fourth graders Jacob Brasure, Sage Myers, Hailey Bushnell, Priya Haldar and Preston Adkins.