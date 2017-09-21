Worcester Prep Teachers And Students Celebrate International Dot Day

Bike Week Service Calls Down As Police Report Generally Calm Weekend OCEAN CITY — Aside from the obvious steady roar of engines and traffic tie-ups at certain times, Delmarva Bike Week was relatively calm, although there were a handful of serious and even fatal accidents involving motorcycles away from the sanctioned events. Statistically speaking, the 2017 Delmarva Bike Week and OC Bikefest events held in and… Read more »

'Well-Designed' Employee Housing Project Eyed For Downtown Ocean City OCEAN CITY — Resort planners this week approved a five-story mixed-use project on a prominent downtown street corner that could become the "poster child" for seasonal employee housing. The Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved the significant redevelopment of the existing Alibi Room property on the corner of Baltimore Avenue and Wicomico Street. The…

Race Events' Renewal Sparks Debate About Impact On Police OCEAN CITY — The seemingly innocuous approval of two popular special events this week turned into a larger, often tense, debate about the town's commitment to rebranding its image and the morale of its police force. Included on the Mayor and Council's consent agenda on Monday was a request to renew date holds on the…