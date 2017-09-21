Mallards Sweep Two In ESIAC Play

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team swept two Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) games in impressive fashion this week to improve to 3-0-1 on the season.

Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team beat Salisbury Christian, 5-2, at home last Friday. The Mallards got four goals from Vincent Petrera including three in the first half. Tucker Brown also added one goal for Worcester, while Brenner Maull helped set up two of the goals with assists.

Cooper Richins was outstanding in the net for Worcester with four saves, including an acrobatic dive just before the half that kept the shutout intact temporarily. Salisbury Christian got on the board in the 58th minute and added a second goal with just 36 seconds left to close out the 5-2 for Worcester.

On Monday, the Mallards blanked visiting Delmarva Christian, 7-0. Petrera scored three goals and Brown added one goal and four assists for Worcester. Petrera got Worcester on the board first off an assist from Brown 17 minutes into the game. The same combination paired up for two more goals about a minute apart 22 minutes into the game. Ryan Cronin and Brown scored two more goals for Worcester before the first half ended as the Mallards took a 5-0 lead into intermission.

In the second half, Worcester got two more goals from Graham Hammond and Owen Tunis, the second coming on a penalty kick. Cooper Richins made three saves for Worcester and Spencer Paquette added one to preserve the shutout for the Mallards. The Worcester boys are now 2-0-1 on the season after beating both Salisbury School, Salisbury Christian, Delmarva Christian and tying Gunston in a game shortened by a thunderstorm. The Mallards go out of conference for a home game against Sussex Tech on Saturday, followed by a rematch against Gunston on the road next Monday.