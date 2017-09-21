Wicomico County Holds Brothers Of The Brush Contest

Winners in Wicomico County’s Brothers of the Brush contest pose with their awards on Sept. 15 outside the Government Office Building. Pictured, above from left, are Micaiah Motes, most unusual facial hair winner; Blake Benn, moustache winner; Thomas Gladding, full beard winner; Jedidiah Gilkerson, worst beard winner; Tyler Walston, fastest growing beard winner; and Gabriel Matyiko, partial beard winner. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – After not shaving for more than three months, it all came down to five judges and a measuring stick for the participants in the fastest growing beard category of Wicomico County’s Brothers of the Brush contest.

The contest, held as part of Wicomico County’s 150 Year Celebration, kicked off on June 3 during the Downtown Salisbury Festival, and participants in the fastest growing beard category had to be clean-shaven on or after that date. Judging was held Sept. 15 in conjunction with 3rd Friday outside of the Government Office Building in downtown Salisbury.

The winner in the fastest growing beard category was Tyler Walston. Other winners were Thomas Gladding for full beard, Blake Benn for moustache, Gabriel Matyiko for partial beard, Micaiah Motes for most unusual facial hair and Joey “Jedidiah” Gilkerson for worst beard.

Winners each received a plaque and swag bag.

There were 31 competitors on Friday evening, some of whom took part in more than one category. Among the competitors was Albert Tingle, who competed 50 years ago during a beard-growing contest held for the Wicomico County Centennial Celebration.

Judges were Eric Ludwig of Eric Ludwig’s Downtown Barbershop, Maria Hobbs of Angello’s Unique Gifts, Laura Soper of the City of Salisbury, Allen Brown of the Wicomico Recreation & Parks Commission and Jon Conley of Uncle Jon’s Soap.

The 150 Year Celebration honors the anniversary of Wicomico County’s founding in 1867. Other events taking place in conjunction with 3rd Friday on Sept. 15 included Historical Pub Tours and the Greater Salisbury Committee’s Wicomico County Courthouse Uplighting.