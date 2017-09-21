Open Houses Of The Week – September 22, 2017

OCEAN CITY
Hawaiian Village
Oceanblock, 142nd St
Units 415 & 122
Sat&Sun 12-3
2BR/2BA Condos
Many Amenities
Mary Lou Hearn
Long & Foster
410-726-8280
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Mon 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Old Bridge Rd/Rt 707
Daily 11 – 5
New Construction
Townhomes and
Single Family Homes
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
WEST OCEAN CITY
Villas at Inlet Isle
Daily 11-3
Waterfront THs
3BR/4BA
PJ Aldridge
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-251-7562
BETHANY BEACH
Forest Landing
Daily 12-5
Carriage & Villa
Style Homes
Up to 4BR/2500SF
Luxury Upgrades
1st Class Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-539-3462
OCEAN PINES
618 Ocean Parkway
Sat 11-3
4BR/2BA Rancher
Front Porch View
Utmost Privacy
One Level Living
Kim Kiejzik
Shamrock Realty
443-523-2855
OCEAN CITY
Club Ocean Villa
108 120th St #46
Sat 2-5
2BR/2BA Condo
Central Location
Private Courtyard
Linda Barron
Shamrock Realty
302-745-2164
FENWICK ISLAND
Lighthouse Lakes
Daily 12-5
New Construction
4BR/2.5BA Homes
Lakeside Community
Amazing Amenities
Close to Beaches
Ryan Homes
302-524-8900
MILLSBORO
Homestead Villas
Tues-Sat 10-5
Sun-Mon 12-5
New Construction
3BR/3.5BA Villas
2 Car Garages
Close to Beaches
Ryan Homes
302-933-8460
FRANKFORD
The Estuary
30118 Islander Beach Rd
Daily 10-6
New Community
Single Family Homes
Many Activities
5 Mins to Fenwick
Beazer Homes
302-217-3724
OCEAN CITY
The Bayview Grand
Direct Bayfront
Between 5th & 6th St
Daily 10-4
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 11-2
301&207 3BR/3BA
401 4BR/3BA
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6290
MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-6
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
OCEAN CITY
The Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th Street
Daily 10-5
Fully Furnished
3-4BR/3BA
Condos & Penthouses
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
877-260-2710
OCEAN CITY
Sunburst Townhouse
1600 Philadelphia Ave
#110
Sat&Sun 12-3
3BR Townhouses
Mark Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-409-7440
OCEAN PINES
57 Nottingham Lane
South Side
Sat 11-2
New Construction
4BR/3BA Home
Energy Efficient
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
OCEAN CITY
Club Ocean Villas I
Bayside, 120th St
Sat 11-1
Completely Renovated
2BR/2BA
1st Floor Unit
Lauren Bunting
Bunting Realty
410-422-9899
OCEAN CITY
Valhalla
Oceanblock, 86th St
Sat 2-4
Completely Renovated
1BR/1BA
1st Floor Unit
Lauren Bunting
Bunting Realty
410-422-9899
BISHOPVILLE
Holiday Harbor
11222 W. Tammy Dr
Sun 11-1
3300 SQFT
4BR/3.5BA/Bonus Rm
LR, FR, DR, Garage
Lauren Bunting
Bunting Realty
410-422-9899
OCEAN CITY
Sea Terrace #405
Oceanfront 88th St
Sat 1-3
2BR/2BA Condo
Fantastic Ocean
& Pool Views
Jean D’Aquila
Coldwell Banker
410-726-8280
OCEAN CITY
Royal Hawaiian
11 142nd St #419
Sat 11-1
Top Floor Unit
2BR/2BA Condo
1 Block to Ocean
Michael Moore
Keller Williams
410-726-8829
OCEAN CITY
Shore Lea #105
16 62nd Street
Sat 10-1
Turn Key
1BR/1.5BA Condo
Ocean Block
Lauren Britt Hudson
Keller Williams
443-614-0633
OCEAN PINES
10 Poplar Trail
Sat 11-1
Turn Key
3BR/2BA
Brittani Phillips
Shamrock Realty
443-504-5281