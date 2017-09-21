Open Houses Of The Week – September 22, 2017

by

OCEAN CITY

Hawaiian Village

Oceanblock, 142nd St

Units 415 & 122

Sat&Sun 12-3

2BR/2BA Condos

Many Amenities

Mary Lou Hearn

Long & Foster

410-726-8280

OCEAN CITY

1111 Edgewater Ave

Fri-Mon 10-4

New Construction

Direct Waterfront

Boats slips available

Furnished 3BR/2.5BA

Peck Miller

Coldwell Banker

443-880-2341

WEST OCEAN CITY

West Harbor Village

Old Bridge Rd/Rt 707

Daily 11 – 5

New Construction

Townhomes and

Single Family Homes

Harbor Homes

443-366-2814

WEST OCEAN CITY

Villas at Inlet Isle

Daily 11-3

Waterfront THs

3BR/4BA

PJ Aldridge

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-251-7562

BETHANY BEACH

Forest Landing

Daily 12-5

Carriage & Villa

Style Homes

Up to 4BR/2500SF

Luxury Upgrades

1st Class Amenities

Ryan Homes

302-539-3462

OCEAN PINES

618 Ocean Parkway

Sat 11-3

4BR/2BA Rancher

Front Porch View

Utmost Privacy

One Level Living

Kim Kiejzik

Shamrock Realty

443-523-2855

OCEAN CITY

Club Ocean Villa

108 120th St #46

Sat 2-5

2BR/2BA Condo

Central Location

Private Courtyard

Linda Barron

Shamrock Realty

302-745-2164

FENWICK ISLAND

Lighthouse Lakes

Daily 12-5

New Construction

4BR/2.5BA Homes

Lakeside Community

Amazing Amenities

Close to Beaches

Ryan Homes

302-524-8900

MILLSBORO

Homestead Villas

Tues-Sat 10-5

Sun-Mon 12-5

New Construction

3BR/3.5BA Villas

2 Car Garages

Close to Beaches

Ryan Homes

302-933-8460

FRANKFORD

The Estuary

30118 Islander Beach Rd

Daily 10-6

New Community

Single Family Homes

Many Activities

5 Mins to Fenwick

Beazer Homes

302-217-3724

OCEAN CITY

The Bayview Grand

Direct Bayfront

Between 5th & 6th St

Daily 10-4

4BR/3BA Condos

Kevin Decker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

443-235-6552

OCEAN CITY

Gateway Grand

Oceanfront 48th St

Saturday 11-2

301&207 3BR/3BA

401 4BR/3BA

Jon Barker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-723-6290

MILLVILLE

Bishop’s Landing

25513 Fox Point Ln

Daily 10-6

New Community

5 Minutes to Beach

3-5BR Villas & Homes

Lots of Amenities

Beazer Homes

302-235-3024

OCEAN CITY

The Gateway Grand

Oceanfront 48th Street

Daily 10-5

Fully Furnished

3-4BR/3BA

Condos & Penthouses

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

877-260-2710

OCEAN CITY

Sunburst Townhouse

1600 Philadelphia Ave

#110

Sat&Sun 12-3

3BR Townhouses

Mark Barker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-409-7440

OCEAN PINES

57 Nottingham Lane

South Side

Sat 11-2

New Construction

4BR/3BA Home

Energy Efficient

Ed Balcerzak

Berkshire Hathaway

443-497-4746

OCEAN CITY

Club Ocean Villas I

Bayside, 120th St

Sat 11-1

Completely Renovated

2BR/2BA

1st Floor Unit

Lauren Bunting

Bunting Realty

410-422-9899

OCEAN CITY

Valhalla

Oceanblock, 86th St

Sat 2-4

Completely Renovated

1BR/1BA

1st Floor Unit

Lauren Bunting

Bunting Realty

410-422-9899

BISHOPVILLE

Holiday Harbor

11222 W. Tammy Dr

Sun 11-1

3300 SQFT

4BR/3.5BA/Bonus Rm

LR, FR, DR, Garage

Lauren Bunting

Bunting Realty

410-422-9899

OCEAN CITY

Sea Terrace #405

Oceanfront 88th St

Sat 1-3

2BR/2BA Condo

Fantastic Ocean

& Pool Views

Jean D’Aquila

Coldwell Banker

410-726-8280

OCEAN CITY 

Royal Hawaiian

11 142nd St #419

Sat 11-1

Top Floor Unit

2BR/2BA Condo

1 Block to Ocean

Michael Moore

Keller Williams

410-726-8829

OCEAN CITY

Shore Lea #105

16 62nd Street

Sat 10-1

Turn Key

1BR/1.5BA Condo

Ocean Block

Lauren Britt Hudson

Keller Williams

443-614-0633

OCEAN PINES

10 Poplar Trail

Sat 11-1

Turn Key

3BR/2BA

Brittani Phillips

Shamrock Realty

443-504-5281