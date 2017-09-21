Sunsations Family Donates To Atlantic General Campaign

Pictured, from left, are Michael Franklin, president and CEO Atlantic General Hospital; Jack Burbage, Jr., Campaign for the Future Co-Chair; Avi and Terri Sibony from the Sunsations family; Tammy Patrick, development officer Atlantic General Hospital Foundation; and Toni Keiser, vice president Atlantic General Hospital Public Relations. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Atlantic General Hospital Campaign for the Future recently received a donation of $52,000 from the Sunsations family, in memory of Celia Krasner (mother of Terri Sibony), for upcoming projects including the new John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center.

Sunsations started in 1983 with its first store located on the Boardwalk in Ocean City. Since then, Sunsations has grown to over 35 locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida.

“The Sunsations family is proud to support our hometown not-for-profit hospital and recognize the importance of having a cancer care facility right here, in Worcester County,” said Sunsations proprietor Avi Sibony. “Not only did we lose our mother, Celia, to cancer after extensive travel back and forth for care, but several family members have dealt with cancer diagnosis and treatment. We are happy to help do our part in bringing comprehensive cancer care to our community.”

About the donation, Campaign for the Future Co-Chair Jack Burbage said, “We’re extremely grateful for the commitment shown to our not-for-profit community hospital and the generous support of local small businesses like the Sunsations family of stores. With the support of our community, we can help AGH meet the challenges of providing the very best healthcare services right here – close to home.”

The funds raised during the $10 million Atlantic General Campaign for the Future will allow Atlantic General Hospital to complete $35 million in capital projects. Among them is construction of a new 18,000-square-foot full service cancer care center, completion of a women’s health center in West Ocean City, renovation of existing surgical facilities and expansion of emergency services within Atlantic General Hospital as well as improvements to inpatient care areas. To date, the foundation has already secured over $3,000,000 of the $10 million goal in pledges, commitments and grants.