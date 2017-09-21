10K Paid To Tour Tall Ship During Ocean City Stay

The El Galeon is pictured making the tight squeeze through the Route 50 drawbridge in August. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — While the replica tall ship El Galeon Andalucia has long since disappeared over the horizon after a three-week-plus stay in the resort, some final numbers in terms of number of visits and financial success were made available last week.

During the Sept. 11 Tourism Committee meeting, Special Events Director Frank Miller briefed members on some of the final tallies for the El Galeon’s most recent visit to the resort. The 170-foot, 500-ton tall ship replica arrived in Ocean City on Aug. 11 and departed a little over three weeks later after offshore conditions extended its stay for a few days. In between, roughly 10,000 visitors toured the ship with paid admission, which didn’t included kid’s tours and special receptions, Miller told Tourism Committee members.

Through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) reached with the vessel’s owner, the NAO Victoria Foundation, the cost and profit sharing was set up to ensure the town at least broke even with its various contributions to the tall ship’s visit. The reasoning was El Galeon’s visit represented a nice value-added amenity for Ocean City residents and visitors and as long as the town did not lose money, it was a win-win situation for all involved.

Miller said on Monday with roughly 10,000 paid visitors, the town’s share in the revenue-sharing agreement came in at around $17,000. However, also per the MOU, the town agreed to help fund El Galeon’s refueling for its departure from Ocean City from any funds above and beyond what it cost the resort to host the vessel. As a result, of the town’s $17,000 share of the revenue, $8,000 was returned to the NAO Victoria Foundation to offset the cost of fuel.

“We were due about $17,000, but we didn’t end up having the level of financial commitment with anticipated,” he said. “We were able to give them back about $8,000 to help with fuel.”

Miller said the roughly 10,000 paid visitors represented an average of about 516 per day during El Galeon’s visit, which was deemed a success by the foundation and the city.

“They were genuinely happy with the turnout,” he said. “They will definitely be back.”

El Galeon’s visit in August was the third to Ocean City. The new-found partnership could have long-term benefits for both parties including regular tour stops for the foundation’s tall ships in Ocean City in the future. For example, the NAO Victoria Foundation is currently developing a replica of the famed Santa Maria, one of three ships sailed by Christopher Columbus to the new world in 1492, which could be ready to tour as soon as next year.