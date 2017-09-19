Jose’s Impact Being Felt In Ocean City For a full gallery of photos, click over to www.facebook.com/thedispatchoc

Expanded West Ocean City Pedestrian-Bike Path Being Designed For Route 50 WEST OCEAN CITY – A shared-use path along Route 50 in West Ocean City is expected to bring safety and awareness to pedestrians and bicyclists. On Thursday, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) and Worcester County hosted a meeting at Ocean City Elementary School to discuss previous and proposed projects along…

Homeless Incidents, Complaints On Rise In Ocean City OCEAN CITY – Year after year, visitors flock to the Ocean City Boardwalk, eager to take in the sights and sounds of the iconic promenade. They relish in the raucous sounds of arcade games and the enticing aromas wafting from various storefronts as waves break in the background. This summer, however, the Boardwalk's endearing sights…