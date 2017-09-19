For a full gallery of photos, click over to www.facebook.com/thedispatchoc
WEST OCEAN CITY – A shared-use path along Route 50 in West Ocean City is expected to bring safety and awareness to pedestrians and bicyclists. On Thursday, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) and Worcester County hosted a meeting at Ocean City Elementary School to discuss previous and proposed projects along… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – Year after year, visitors flock to the Ocean City Boardwalk, eager to take in the sights and sounds of the iconic promenade. They relish in the raucous sounds of arcade games and the enticing aromas wafting from various storefronts as waves break in the background. This summer, however, the Boardwalk’s endearing sights… Read more »
BERLIN – As development of the commercial property off Route 50 continues, several national chains are expected to join the already busy area. According to Worcester County officials, Michaels and Fox’s Pizza Den will be among the tenants in Ocean Landings II, the site along Samuel Bowen Boulevard under construction near McDonald’s. Merry Mears, the… Read more »