12 Men Arrested In Ocean City Prostitution Bust

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) and its allied agencies conducted a major prostitution sting over the weekend resulting in 12 arrests.

The OCPD Narcotics Unit and Special Enforcement Unit conducted a prostitution sting operation from Thursday night through Saturday night with the help of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, the Maryland State Police and Homeland Security. A total of 12 arrests were made, mostly for general prostitution, although two also had drug charges.

Among those arrested during the course of the three-day sting operation were John E. Buffington, 27, of Alexandria, Virginia; Obed Cabrera, 25, of Ocean City; Richard Campbell, 45, of Langhorne, Pa.; Mark Defrank, 46, of Kennett Square, Pa.; James Ehrisman, 33, of Berlin; Douglas Entenman, 48, of Dover; Matthew Killam, 48, of Salisbury; Joseph Martini, 52, of Lancaster, Pa.; George O’Neal of Bear, Del.; Michael Price, 42, of Ocean City; James Rasnake, 56, of Severn; and Cristen Thomas, 34, of Cumberland, Md.

Ten of the suspects have been charged with general prostitution and each was released on personal recognizance. Ehrisman was charged with prostitution and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and was released after posting a $10,000 bond. Campbell was charged with prostitution and purchasing a substance reasonably believed to be a narcotic substance and was released on personal recognizance.

The investigation reportedly targeted male suspects and no females were arrested.