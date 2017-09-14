Local Recipients Of Eagle Scout Award Recognized By Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club

Recent local recipients of the Eagle Scout award were recognized by the Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club. Pictured, from left, are Cliff Berg, Past President of the Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club, Eagle Scout and District Board Member with the Boys Scouts of America; and Eagle Scouts Jackson Pielstick, Davis Mears, Ben Jackson and Craig Birckhead-Morton; and Past President and Eagle Scout Dan Harris. Not pictured was Eagle Scout Matt Sponaugle.