Local Disaster Relief Fund Hits $70,000 In Aid

SALISBURY – Lower Shore donors have raised a combined $70,000 to date through disaster aid efforts led by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES).

After the Category 4 hurricane caused wide-spread flooding and devastation to Texas and Louisiana, the Community Foundation activated its Disaster Relief Fund to assist donors in sending aid to the areas in crisis.

The Community Foundation initially pledged a $5,000 match in donations. As countless individuals and businesses came together to aid in the relief efforts, an anonymous donor advisor at the Community Foundation then contacted the foundation and pledged a $25,000 match in donations.

Donations collected by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore are being distributed to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“Seeing Lower Shore residents come together to assist those in need truly embodies what the Community Foundation is all about,” said CFES President Erica Joseph. “Our donors know that by donating through the Community Foundation their money will be used wisely, both for short term and long term recovery efforts. By working with our friends at the Greater Houston Community Foundation, we have a trusted partner with local knowledge of the area and people who were hit the hardest by this crisis.”

As the hurricane season remains active, the Community Foundation intends on keeping the Disaster Relief Fund active. As the full impact of other natural disasters, such as Hurricane Irma, come to light, CFES officials will direct the funds to community foundations which are based in areas of need.

To donate to the Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, head to CFES.org/donate or Checks made to “Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Disaster Relief Fund” may be mailed or dropped off to the Community Foundation offices: 1324 Belmont Avenue, Suite 401, Salisbury, Md. 21804