Executive Women’s Golf Association Kicks Off PINK Ball Event

The Eastern Shore Chapter of the Executive Women’s Golf Association kicked off its breast cancer fundraising effort last month with their annual PINK Ball event. The chapter launched the event with participation of about 260 members spanning 11 leagues. The weather did not cooperate but that didn’t stop the ladies from playing the game and contributing substantial donations. The chapter collected $4,100 this year. The organization’s next big breast cancer fundraising event is the 20th Annual Pink Ribbon Classic at the Beach set for Oct. 20 at the Ocean City Golf Club. Golf registration and Sponsor forms can be found at www.ewgaeasternshore.com. Pictured, holding the check are Nancy Dofflemyer and Heather Treml (Pink Ball Event Chair); and, seated from left, are Linda Bauer, Sharon Hoffman, Carol Van Reenan and Judy Kight. Submitted Photos