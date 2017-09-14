Executive Women’s Golf Association Kicks Off PINK Ball Event

Homeless Incidents, Complaints On Rise In Ocean City OCEAN CITY – Year after year, visitors flock to the Ocean City Boardwalk, eager to take in the sights and sounds of the iconic promenade. They relish in the raucous sounds of arcade games and the enticing aromas wafting from various storefronts as waves break in the background. This summer, however, the Boardwalk’s endearing sights… Read more »

National Chains Expected To Join Home Depot, Walmart, McDonald’s On Route 50 BERLIN – As development of the commercial property off Route 50 continues, several national chains are expected to join the already busy area. According to Worcester County officials, Michaels and Fox’s Pizza Den will be among the tenants in Ocean Landings II, the site along Samuel Bowel Boulevard under construction near McDonald’s. Merry Mears, the… Read more »

‘An Amazing, Patriotic Experience’ For Wounded Veteran Families SELBYVILLE – Thirty-two visiting wounded veteran and their families received a warm welcome from residents last week as their motorcade made its way from Bethany Beach to Selbyville in an annual parade to honor their service and sacrifice. For miles, residents and visitors along routes 1 and 54 cheered and greeted the families, escorted by… Read more »