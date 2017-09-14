A Week In Business – September 15, 2017

New Broker Announced

DELMAR — Remax Coast and Country located in Delmar, Del. has welcomed Karen Hamilton to the team.

Hamilton has over 17 years of real estate experience and has been a licensed real estate broker since 2008. She is licensed in both Maryland and Delaware and will be taking over as the broker of Remax Coast and Country.

“I am thrilled to have Karen manage the duties of broker so that I can get back to focusing on having my best sales year yet,” said Pam Price, owner of Remax Coast and Country.

Long & Foster Acquired

BERLIN — HomeServices of America, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, announced that it has acquired the Long & Foster Companies, Inc., the largest private residential real estate company in the United States by sales volume.

The acquisition includes Long & Foster’s family of companies, including Long & Foster Real Estate and its market-leading affiliated business lines in mortgage, settlement services, insurance and property management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Chantilly, Va., Long & Foster Real Estate is the largest independent residential real estate brand by volume and the second largest independent brand by units according to the 2017 REAL Trends 500 report. The company has approximately 11,000 agents in over 230 offices serving buyers and sellers in major markets across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond.

Wes Foster will remain with the company as Chairman Emeritus. Jeff Detwiler, Long & Foster’s current president and chief operating officer, will assume the role of chief executive officer and, together with the existing team of enterprise and business line leaders, will oversee growth initiatives and continue to manage day-to-day operations.

“Finding the right partner to maintain the legacy, culture, and integrity of Long & Foster was of utmost importance to me,” said Foster. “I couldn’t be more pleased that we are joining an organization known for its impeccable reputation and commitment to protecting brands. Joining HomeServices ensures that our history of market leadership and industry expertise continues.”

“The Long & Foster brand and its legacy of integrity and service will continue as it has for the past 50 years,” said Detwiler. “Joining HomeServices makes us an even stronger company. HomeServices is an outstanding organization that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service. This is a clear win for our clients, agents, and employees.”

The acquisition expands HomeServices’ presence in the Mid-Atlantic region to Washington D.C. and Baltimore and extends its national footprint to Virginia and West Virginia. Adding the Long & Foster brand positions HomeServices to be the nation’s largest home ownership services provider based on transactions, according to the 2017 Real Trends 500 report. With this transaction, HomeServices now has more than 41,000 real estate professionals operating in 30 states and the District of Columbia. In 2017, the company expects its sales associates to facilitate over $123 billion in residential real estate sales, nearly 340,000 home sale transactions, and nearly 200,000 mortgage, insurance, title and escrow transactions.

“This is an important transaction for HomeServices and we are incredibly proud to have The Long & Foster Companies join the HomeServices family,” said Ron Peltier, HomeServices’ chairman and CEO. “Wes, together with his executive team, regional leaders, sales managers, and agents, has built an extraordinary organization that exemplifies an exceptional level of expertise, vision, and leadership. We are honored to be part of Long & Foster’s future and are committed to its continued growth and success.”

Berlin Activities Depot Hosts “Ribbon Cutting”

BERLIN — The Berlin Activities Depot and the Berlin Chamber of Commerce are hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. during the grand opening from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The community is invited to tour the new facility during the grand opening event.

Berlin Activities Depot offers a learning center, Berlin Education Station, for infants up to four years old with a new public school-based Pre-K program. The gym inside offers recreational, developmental and competitive gymnastics programs and competitive cheerleading programs. Before and After School programs are offered as well as fun for the whole family during open gym, Ninja Nation and Laser Tag.

Officer Renovations Completed

SALISBURY — Gillis Gilkerson has announced the completion of renovations to Peninsula Imaging located at 1655 Woodbrooke Drive in Salisbury.

The four-phase office renovation expanded the office to allow for the addition of an x-ray room, CT scanner, MRI scanner and lab space.

“When a customer is in need of space to expand to better serve the community we are always appreciative for the opportunity to be a part of making it happen,” said Dwight Miller, president of Gillis Gilkerson. “Peninsula Imaging is a return client and we are happy to be able to work with them to fulfill their expansion needs.”

Peninsula Imaging Director of Operations Rocky Green added, “They did a good job. We are very happy with how the renovations turned out and now have more space for the new technology we brought in to serve our patients.”

The new technology Peninsula Imaging added to the practice required careful consideration to HVAC and electrical provisions as well as radiation requirements, while not losing continuity of care for patients.

Agents at Shamrock Realty Group gathered for a post-Labor Day celebration of two years at their Ocean Pines location. The brokerage opened in 2006 on Route 50 near Berlin and moved to Route 589 in early September 2015. Agents and staff member are pictured above with co-founders Gary James and Pam Wadler. Submitted Photos

Volunteer Fair Planned

BERLIN – The Auxiliary of Atlantic General Hospital and Health System will be holding a volunteer recruitment fair on Sept. 19 at the Atlantic Hotel in Berlin at 10 a.m.

While 239 active volunteers currently comprise the AGH Auxiliary, membership has declined in recent years. More volunteers are needed to continue to provide vital assistance within the rapidly growing organization.

Help is greatly needed in the AGH Thrift Shop as well as the Emergency Department, the We-Care Program, Information/Registration, Concierge Services and the Retired Nurses Program.

Volunteers support Atlantic General Hospital and Health System by donating their time and expertise in every aspect of the hospital and health system as well as in the community, providing approximately 28,000 hours of service to the hospital annually.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer, visit www.atlanticgeneral.org/volunteer or call 410-629-6859.