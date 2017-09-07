Decatur Notchs First Win With 42-0 Rout

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team wasted no time getting its first win of the season last week, routing Arcadia, 42-0, in the opener at home.

Last year’s team started 0-9 before collecting their first win in the last game of the season against county rival Snow Hill. With longtime Head Coach Bob Knox back at the helm after taking a season off for a family health issue, the Seahawks got off to a much better start this year with the rout of Arcadia last Friday in the home opener. The Seahawks’ will face stiffer completion going forward with the Bayside Conference schedule getting started this weekend with Wicomico.