Bennett Edges Decatur In First Bayside Match

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity golf team finished second to familiar rival Bennett in the first Bayside Conference match of the season this week, setting the tone for what will likely be a seesaw battle all year.

Bennett finished first in the match at the Newport Bay course at the Ocean City Golf Club on Tuesday with a team score of 163. Timmy Kerrigan led the way for Bennett with an impressive low score of 38 in very windy conditions, which also earned him medalist honors for the match. Decatur was second with a team score of 167, led by Matt Kinsey’s low score of 40.

Emily Malinowski shot a 41 for Decatur, while Hayden Snelsire shot a 42 and Brady Leonard and Spencer Carbaugh each shot 44. For Bennett, after Kerrigan’s 38, Savannah Scott shot a 39, Tyler Massey shot a 42, Cade Trauger shot a 44 and Jack Reilly shot a 45.