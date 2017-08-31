Marlin Club Crew Of OC Present Check To Assateague Island Education Program

by

The Marlin Club Crew of OC recently presented a check for $500 to the Assateague Island Education Program to assist with their fund for education internships and transportation for field trips with area youth. Accepting the donation was Chief of Interpretation and Education Liz Davis, left, from Treasurer Michelle Hrebik, Cyndy Spicknall and Sharon Cooper.