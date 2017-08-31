Fasano Family Donates To Atlantic General Hospital Campaign For The Future

The Atlantic General Hospital Campaign for the Future recently received a donation of $5,000 from the Fasano family for upcoming projects, including the new John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center. DAFA, Inc. and the Fasano family operate the La Quinta Inn and Suites on 32nd Street in Ocean City. Pictured, from left, are Jack Burbage, Jr., co-chair Campaign for the Future; Toni Keiser, vice president public relations Atlantic General Hospital; Sal Fasano, member AGH Foundation Board of Directors and past co-chair of the hospital’s penguin swim; Tammy Patrick, development officer Atlantic General Hospital Foundation; and Michael Franklin, president and CEO Atlantic General Hospital. Submitted Photos