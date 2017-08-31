Fenwick Canal Surveys A First Step For Larger Dredging Effort

FENWICK ISLAND – Fenwick Island’s Environmental Committee has turned over their findings on hydrographic surveys and associated dredging costs to the town council and the Ad Hoc Financial Committee following a dredging workshop with state officials.

In last Friday’s town council meeting, Environmental Committee member Alex Daly reiterated the need for dredging along the Little Assawoman Bay and nearby waterways in a presentation to the council and offered cost proposals and timelines that would push the project forward.

“We need to start now to find out what the conditions of our canals are … to begin planning a master plan to preserve this valuable asset,” he said.

Daly said the Environmental Committee recommends starting off with a hydrographic survey of the town’s canals and nearby access channels. He said the town has no records of any canal surveys since the town was incorporated.

“I felt that the survey was the first step in documenting the condition of our canals,” he said. “In addition, it’s required for future steps to be taken to maintain these access channels and canals.”

Daly said the hydrographic survey would cost the town $18,000 to $25,000. Planning and engineering to obtain dredging permits would cost the town an additional $26,000.

Bill Weistling, chair of the town’s Charter and Ordinance Committee, proposed an alternative solution.

“Is it possible for somebody in Fenwick Island to go down our canals … to give an informal study to see how many canals would possibly need dredging before we bite the bullet?” he asked.

Daly replied that the survey was required by the state to complete any dredging projects.

“You have to do the hydrographic survey,” he said. “They (Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control) are going to require you to do this.”

Weistling suggested dredging efforts be focused on the bay and access channels before the town’s canals.

“What good does it do to do the canals if you can’t get out into the bay?” he said.

Daly said the Environmental Committee recommended the town complete the survey for any future dredging that would occur in the town’s canals.

“This gives you a basis for future planning,” he said.

Though no action was taken at the meeting, Councilwoman Julie Lee argued that the hydrographic survey would place the proverbial cart before the horse.

“It seems almost counterproductive for us to spend money to do our survey prior to any kind of commitment on the part of the state … I’m not sure how that benefits us until we get them in this,” she said.

Daly agreed that the town should have some form of commitment from the state, but said the survey could show officials how serious Fenwick Island was about dredging its waterways.

Regardless, Daly said the Environmental Committee would leave the decision in the hands of the council.

“That’s where we are,” he said. “I turn it to the town council now to move it forward and the Environmental Committee stands ready to assist.”