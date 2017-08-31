Champs Crowned in High School Tennis Tourney

The Delmarva High School Grand Prix summer-long tennis tournament series concluded last weekend with champions crowned in different divisions. Pictured above are the boys’ Gold Flight winners Dominic Anthony, Trevor Hayes and Brock Forsythe with the Ocean City Tennis Center’s Bruzz Truitt. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- After surviving the Ocean City Tennis Center’s summer-long Delmarva High School Grand Prix series, eight finalist from five different high schools competed last weekend in the championship finals with winners emerging in several divisions.

In the boy’s Gold Flight, top-seeded Dominic Anthony of Worcester Prep defeated Stephen Decatur’s Trevor Hayes in the championship match in straight sets, 6-3 and 7-6. Brock Forsythe of James M. Bennett took third in the boys’ Gold Flight when his opponent had to retire in the second set.

In the boys’ Silver Flight, two Bennett players squared off in the championship match with Eddie Nieberding defeating teammate Patrick Sebaraj, 7-6 and 6-3. To reach the title match, Nieberding defeated Bennett’s Kenny Song, while Patrick Sebaraj defeated his brother Bryan Sebaraj. Bryan Sebaraj beat Song to take third place in the Silver Flight.

In the girls’ Gold Flight, Bennett’s Sydney Weaver defeated top-seeded Kathryn Allen of North Dorchester. Third place in the girls’ Gold Flight went to Karlie Allen of North Dorchester.

In the girls’ Silver Flight, Trinity Weaver of Bennett defeated teammates Kelli Moreno and Emma Murphy to go a perfect 2-0 in the round-robin format. Moreno took third in the girls’ Silver Flight with a win over Murphy.