Humane Society Volunteers Sought

BERLIN — The Worcester County Humane Society is currently seeking volunteers to serve in a variety of roles to help the cats and dogs at the no kill shelter.

Volunteer opportunities include adoption events and fundraising, in-shelter volunteers, fostering shelter cats and dogs, and helping to take care of cats being housed at Petco in West Ocean City.

Worcester County Humane Society is a private, nonprofit that depends on donations and fundraisers to care for the many cats and dogs that find their way to the shelter. Volunteers are needed to take part in the shelter’s Ways and Means Committee, which is in charge of all of the shelter’s fundraisers and adoption events held mostly on weekends. There are various ways to help on this committee including chairing an event, working at an event, collecting donations for raffles and auctions, baking sweets for bake sales and making dog biscuits to sell at events. Those interested in joining the Ways and Means Committee can call Sandy Summers at 443-235-5647.

In-shelter volunteer opportunities are very much needed for care of the shelter animals. Volunteers are needed seven days a week. Some in-house volunteer duties include cleaning kennels and cages, cleaning cat areas, walking dogs, doing dishes and laundry and office help.

With kitten season in full swing and an influx of senior cats and dogs being surrendered, the shelter is in great need for foster families. The shelter provides all food, medical care, and training for foster families. “Fostering shelter animals is very fulfilling,” said Debbie Sass, a permanent foster mom for senior dog, Flynn. “The most rewarding part is seeing the look of gratitude in the eyes of the animals. They know they are safe and loved and you can tell they are grateful.”

For those interested in volunteering for the shelter but don’t necessarily want to physically go to the shelter, there is a wonderful opportunity to help care for shelter cats while they are being housed in the West OC Petco kitty condos. This opportunity requires the volunteer to commit to a set weekly schedule one or two mornings or evenings a week. The duties include cleaning the kitty condos, scooping litter pans, feeding and giving fresh water. These duties take about 30 minutes to complete. Please call Tina Walas at 443-664-2085 if interested in this volunteer opportunity.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can fill out a volunteer application on the shelter website www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org or stop in at the shelter during regular hours Tuesday thru Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.