We Remember Those We Have Lost – August 25, 2017

Daniel Trimper IV

OCEAN CITY — Daniel Trimper IV passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017.

He was born in his grandparent’s home in Ocean City on July 19, 1933 to Carol Follett Bradley and Daniel Trimper III. Dan was the namesake and descendant of the eldest son of Daniel Trimper, founder of Trimper Rides in 1892. He was educated at St. Andrew’s School and Duke University, where he met his wife, the former Janet Halyburton. They were married in the Duke Chapel on June 7, 1955.

After returning to Ocean City in 1960, Mr. Trimper opened a real estate brokerage. In 1965, together with his partner and longtime friend, John S. Whaley, Dan built and sold Maryland’s first condominiums. Grandson of four-term mayor and county commissioner Daniel Trimper Jr., Dan continued the family tradition by serving on the city council for eight years, including four as president.

In the 1970’s, Mr. Trimper developed Shantytown, a waterfront shopping village and marina, and Piney Island, a residential development. He was the first chairman of Atlantic National Bank.

Known for his characteristic wit, Dan believed in the joy and necessity of humor. He lived life enthusiastically and had many interests including fishing, tennis, skiing and playing the piano. He and his wife traveled extensively. He earned a pilot’s license in the mid 1960’s and enjoyed flying his two Cessna aircraft for many years. Dan once flew solo to California and back. After retirement, he and his family enjoyed living in Park City, Utah, Palm Desert, Calif. and Florida part of each year.

Mr. Trimper is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet Halyburton Trimper; his daughter, Tracy Trimper Exarhakis; and his three sisters, Letitia Trimper Hurst, Amanda Savage Mahoney and Frederica Savage Shaw. He was an adored grandfather to David W. Wehrs, Jr., Thomas Nicholas Exarhakis and Carolyn Anne Exarhakis. He also leaves nine nieces and nephews, three brothers-in-law and two sons-in-law. Preceding him in death in 1998 was his beloved daughter, Susan Trimper Landis.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Berlin. To honor Dan’s memory, please consider a donation to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802, St. Pauls-By-The-Sea Episcopal Church, 302 Baltimore Avenue, Ocean City or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 3 Church Street, Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Evan Gottlieb

BERLIN — With deep sorrow, the Gottlieb family must announce the loss of their loving son Evan Jacob Gottlieb. Evan passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

He is survived by his parents, Sandra Gottlieb of Berlin and Ray Gottlieb of Stevensville, beloved sister Haily and the love of his life, Rebecca Hill.

Evan graduated from Wor-Wic Community College with an Associate of Arts degree. He was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honors Society and was approaching his senior year at Salisbury University. A Dean’s List student, he was involved in the Cultural Laureate Program. His dream was to become a therapist and to help others.

Evan loved the outdoors especially surfing and hiking. He was an avid weight lifter, excelling in body building events and ironman competitions. His greatest enjoyment was the freedom he felt while riding his motorcycle and when he went skydiving. He had many friends from all walks of life and they will all miss his big smile and beautiful soul.

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 from 3-8 p.m. at his family home on 12 Windward Ct., Berlin, Md. 21811. A donation in his memory may be made to Worcester County Department of Mental Health, 6040 Public Landing Rd. Snow Hill, Md. 21863. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com