Agencies Partner On Major Heroin Bust In Delaware

SELBYVILLE — A multi-agency investigation into an open air drug market in Selbyville — known to supply much of the heroin that finds its way into the resort area –concluded with 14 individuals arrested.

The Delaware State Police-Sussex County Drug Unit has charged 14 people with various drug distribution and other felonies this week after the culmination of a three-month-long investigation into illegal drug sales from an open air drug market in the Polly Branch Road area in Selbyville, just across the Maryland-Delaware state line.

It has been no secret the open air drug market at Polly Branch Road has been a major source of the heroin that finds its way into the resort and multiple law enforcement agencies including the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) for months have been tracking buyers and sellers as they make transactions and traverse freely between Sussex and Worcester counties.

There have been multiple cases were local law enforcement agencies, including the OCPD and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, track buyers after they visit the Polly Branch Road drug markets and make arrests when they return to the local jurisdictions. OCPD Public Information Officer Lindsay Richard said the department assisted in the investigation and was pleased to play a role in it, especially because it is known much of the heroin in the resort originates in that area.

“Our narcotics units has been monitoring the Polly Branch Road area for quite some time and has found that much of the heroin that ends up in Ocean City comes from that area,” she said. “While this case may have been out-of-state, we were happy to assist the Delaware State Police in an effort to cut the source of heroin that heavily affects our community.”

On Tuesday, the Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Unit and the Governor’s Task Force worked with the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, the National Guard Counter Drug Programs of Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey, the DEA, the OCPD narcotics unit and the Selbyville Police Department conclude the three-month investigation into the Polly Branch Road drug market. Two search warrants were executed at residences in Selbyville and Frankford with the assistance of the DSP Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

In total, the allied law enforcement agencies seized 5,596 bags of heroin, or roughly 39 grams and $51,529 in suspected drug sale proceeds along with nearly four grams of powder cocaine, over 11 grams of marijuana, 10 suboxone strips and a loaded 9mm handgun.

A total of 14 suspects were charged with various felonies following the conclusion of the investigation, of which eight have been taken into custody and six remain at-large. The eight suspects in custody faces charges ranging from possession with intent to distribute large amounts of heroin, money laundering, possession of firearms by prohibited persons and endangering the welfare of a child. They are being held on a wide range of bail amounts from has high as $130,000 to as low as $1,500.

The Delaware State Police are still actively seeking six other suspects wanted in connection with the bust including Deshawn Handy, 34, and Jhajuanye Johnson, 23, both of Selbyville; Frederick Lynch, 23, of Georgetown; Timothy Sample, 28, of Millville; and Edward Collick, 28, and Cornell Gray, 33, both of Greenwood. Anyone with information about the wanted suspects is urged to contact DSP Sgt. M. Dawson at 302-752-3815, or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.