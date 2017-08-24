A Week In Business – August 25, 2017

Program Administrator Hired

SALISBURY — Lauren Zarin joined the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore in August as the program administrator.

In this role, Zarin will provide administrative support for the Community Foundation’s discretionary grant making and nonprofit support programs. Her diverse background includes experience in administration, communications and grant proposal writing.

Drone Certification

SALISBURY – Amy Miller, managing director of SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate, announced that Marketing Director Nicole Abresch has earned a Remote Pilot Airman Certificate through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA requires that for any commercial drone operation the remote pilot in command must have a remote pilot airman certificate with a small unmanned aircraft system (UAS) rating. In order to receive her certificate, she completed the FAA Part 107 Ground School course and passed the aeronautical knowledge test at Brett Aviation in Baltimore. Certificate holders must pass a recurrent knowledge test every two years. Abresch flies the best-in-class DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone.

“We strive to provide world class service to our clients, and one component of that is to stay on the cutting edge of technology,” said Abresch. “This remote pilot certificate allows us to take aerial photography and videography of our listings at no cost to our clients, and to market their properties in the best possible way.”

Abresch has been with SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate since 2010 and has led marketing efforts for all five offices for the last five years.

Firms Opens OC Office

BALTIMORE – Whiteford, Taylor & Preston has opened an office in Ocean City in response to continuing growth of its client base in the region.

The new Ocean City office is the law firm’s second on the Eastern Shore. Founded in Baltimore in 1933, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston opened an office in Bethany Beach, Del. in 2013.

Company Among Fastest Growing

SALISBURY — – Delmarva Veteran Builders, the region’s only commercial construction firm dedicated to bringing employment to U.S. Armed Forces Veterans, announced it has been ranked 740th in the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in the United States.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and being ranked within the top 1,000 is truly energizing and renews my commitment to entrepreneurship,” said Chris Eccleston, Delmarva Veteran Builders. “It takes a team. I congratulate my entire team for their service, dedication and ability to push the boundaries for our clients and our community.”

The Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by the first week of the starting calendar year, and therefore able to show three full calendar years of sales.

Top Producers Listed

LEWES — Keller Williams Realty has announced the July top producers for their Delaware Beaches locations.

Brendan Crotty of the Bethany Beach office won top honors for highest listing volume for individual agents for the month of July.

Other individual awards for top listings by office were Courtney Bouloucon of the West Fenwick office; Lisa Horsey of the Lewes office; and Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office.

Beach Home Group of the Bethany Beach office won top honor for top listing volume for teams. Beach Home Group members are Shannon Smith, Carrie Cosgrove, Valerie Harmke, Christine Lombardi and Mike Orhelein.

Other team awards for top listings by office were Surf on Home Team (Steve Alexander, Jenny Smith and Dave Leiderman) of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office, Don Williams Group of the Lewes office (Don Williams, Liz Williams, Emily Williams, Tripp Williams, Geoff Howard, Kim Rodriguez, Marian Campo, Lisa Louth, Al Perisco, Myers Gebhart and Justin Dinorscia); and The Windrow Group of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office (Colleen Windrow, Jane Baxter and Gene Cousens).

Valerie Ellenberger of the Lewes office won top honors for the top written sales volume for individual agent for the month of July.

Other individual awards for top written volume by office include Jen Hughes of the West Fenwick office; Nicole Peterdozzi of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office; and Brendan Crotty of the Bethany Beach office.

Mr. Commercial of the Lewes office won top honor for top written sales volume for teams for the month of July. Mr. Commercial members include William A. Lucks and Robert Wheatley.

Other team awards for top written sales volume by office were Beach Home Group of the Bethany Beach office; Surf on Home Team of the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office and Seaside 7 of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office (Ann Baker, Shelby Smith, Tammy Hadder, Anna Meiklejohn, Christina Antonioli, Laurie McFaul and Sarah Schifano).

Michael Kennedy of the Lewes office won top honors for the highest sold volume for individual agents for the month of July.

Other individual award winners for highest sold volume by office were Bob Maxwell of the Bethany Beach office, Bill Hand of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office and Jen Hughes of the West Fenwick office.

Mr. Commercial of the Lewes office won top honor for highest sales volume for teams for July.

Other team award for highest sales volume by office were Sea2Tee of the Bethany Beach office (Missy Nalewaik and Karen Sergison); Surf on Team for the Edgewater Lobby/Sea Colony office and Seaside 7 for the Marketplace at Sea Colony office.

Chef Headed To Beard House

REHOBOTH BEACH — For the fourth time, Doug Ruley, the executive chef for SoDel Concepts, has been asked to cook at the James Beard House in New York, which puts him in a tie for the most times a chef has cooked at the former home of cookbook author and television personality Beard. The dinner, a salute to Delmarva, is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, in the Greenwich Village townhouse.

“It is an honor to be invited to cook at the James Beard House – which is one of the most famous landmarks in the culinary world – but to receive four invitations is a true recognition of Doug’s talent,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which has 10 restaurants close to the Delaware coast, as well at The Clubhouse at Baywood, located a few miles inland in Long Neck. “Doug is incredibly organized and works hard.”

Organized by the James Beard Foundation, the regularly scheduled dinners feature four-to-five-course meals with wine pairings prepared by guest chefs from around the world. Ruley first cooked in the icon’s former home on April 29, 2014, the year that SoDel Concepts’ founder, the late Matt Haley, received the James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year Award.

“The more times you do something, the more comfortable you become,” Ruley said. “The kitchen in the James Beard House is tiny and the diners are cosmopolitan people who have access to some of the world’s finest restaurants. But now we know what to expect and how to create a memorable meal for these discerning guests. Once again, it also gives the SoDel chefs a chance to have fun in New York.”

For the September event, Ruley has created the “Coastal Summer Kitchen,” which includes a reception, a soup course, three entrées and dessert. (The complete menu is below.) Many of the ingredients are from Delmarva-area providers, such as Bennett Orchards, RAPA Scrapple, Dogfish Head and Magee Farms.

This year the chef team includes Ronnie Burkle, director of operations; Jen Bradour of Plate Catering, SoDel Concept’s catering arm; Carlos Rubio of Catch 54 in Fenwick Island; Maurice Catlett of Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes; Alex Martinez of NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View; and Tom Deptula of The Clubhouse at Baywood. Mike Zygmonski, SoDel Concept’s wine director, will be on hand to facilitate the wine service.