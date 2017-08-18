Seven Rescued After Boat Catches Fire

Photo by Wes Pollitt

OCEAN CITY — Seven people were rescued from a 35-foot recreational boat fully engulfed in flames about 10 miles off the coast of Ocean City early Friday morning.

Coast Guard Station Ocean City watchstanders were notified early Friday morning of a 35-foot Everglades recreational vessel on fire about nine miles off the coast of Assateague and a little over 10 miles from the Ocean City Inlet with seven people aboard. Coast Guard Station Ocean City launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew to respond.

A Good Samaritan had immediately heard the distress call and urgent marine information broadcast and also responded and located one crew member from the burning boat who was spotted in the water. Eventually, all seven people who were on board the burning boat were saved and safely returned to Ocean City with no injuries reported.