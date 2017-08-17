We Remember Those We Have Lost – August 18, 2017

Anna Howard Hitchcock

BERLIN — Anna Howard Hitchcock, age, 90, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2017 at the Woodlands in Ocean Pines.

Born in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. and Henrietta Doolin Harrison. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Ralph Hitchcock, and children Neil Hitchcock of Ocean City and Anna Kost and husband Bill of Ashton, Md. Preceding her in death were her two sisters, Marjorie Lewis and Eloise Howsare.

Anna was a long time employee of Future Farmers of America, National Headquarters in Alexandria, Va. She was a founding member of the Mt. Vernon Lioness, and Mt. Vernon Evening Lions Clubs and was awarded the Lions Melvin Jones National Award.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Community Church at Ocean Pines. Rev. Boyd Etter will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Community Church Columbarium. A donation in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

John F. “Jay” Stulz

OCEAN PINES — John F. “Jay” Stulz, after a long battle with cancer, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 14, 2017 at his home.

Jay was born on June 1, 1950 to Charles F. and Ruth M. Stulz in Baltimore. He attended Baltimore City College and Mount St. Mary’s University, where he played lacrosse. After his playing days were over, he became an NCAA official and officiated one of the first televised lacrosse games on ESPN.

Jay owned and operated the Swallow Bar and Grill on York Road in Govans until he moved to Ocean City in 1980. There, he owned and operated the Bayside Pub where he gave his lifelong friend, Mike Beatty, a chance to be a bar deejay. As a joke, Jay billed Mike on the marquee as DJ Batman and an Ocean City icon was born. The majority of Jay’s career was spent in sales and he retired from Barrett Chevrolet in 2012.

Family and friends were the true joy in Jay’s life. He and his wife, Diane, were married for more than 32 years and shared many wonderful experiences. He supported her in her career and education and loved to talk about the things she was doing. Anyone who knew Jay is very familiar with his children, Kerri (Stan), a Realtor in Westminster, Md., and Travis, an attorney in Orlando, Fla. He was so very proud of their accomplishments and the amazing adults they have become. He would talk about them for hours to everyone with whom he came into contact. He also doted upon his grandchildren, Naomi and Stanley, and they always brought him great happiness on their frequent visits.

Jay is also survived by a sister, Judy Holler (Wayne) and their children, Scott (Kristen) and Heather (Ben). Many good times were spent in Altoona, Pa. with his mother-in-law, Mary Paul, and brothers-in-law, Jim Paul, Mike Paul (Sue), Donny Paul (Denise) and sister-in-law, Pam Keth (Phil). His father-in-law and partner in crime, Jim Paul, preceded him in death. Jay loved when his nieces, Meghan, Brittany, Sunny, Maria, Maggie, Caitrin, Annabel, and Bree, nephews Shane and Dylan, and great-nephews Tyler, Austin, and Chayson, visited him and Diane during the summer and for holidays.

Many hours were spent working in his gardens, boating, playing golf, watching sports, socializing with friends and handicapping horses with his pals at the racetrack, especially Fred Christian. Jay loved a party and was always looking for reasons to celebrate. He was happiest when his home was full of family and friends.

Jay is well known for his stories, which he told often (and with new details each time), especially to Travis’s friends – Molloy, Jake, Matt, Stinky, Nathan, Seabass, Brian, and Jody. He loved those young men as sons and would often send them and others “epic” texts about sports and other happenings. A prolific letter writer, Jay frequently sent heartfelt letters and cards to family and friends. He also wrote many letters to the editor in support of our community and his favorite politicians, Delegate Mary Beth Carozza and Mayor Gee Williams.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Jay’s many caregivers throughout his extended illness, especially Dr. Jonathan Bell, Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, Heidi Litton, and the nurses and aides from Coastal Hospice at the Ocean.

Jay will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. To celebrate his life, visitations will be held at Burbage Funeral Home on Aug. 18, 2017 at 10 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jay’s memory may be made to the Kenny J. Polk Memorial Scholarship Fund, 511 Sunlight Lane, Unit 2, Berlin, Md. 21811, or to Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.