‘Something For Everyone’ At Wicomico County Fair

Wicomico County Fair grounds are shown at Winterplace Park last year. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – The Wicomico County Fair will showcase a slew of new activities at its annual event this weekend on the grounds of Winterplace Park in Salisbury.

The fair will open Friday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and will be followed by a host of events that feature educational vendors, food, entertainment, livestock showings, competitions, petting farms and more.

The festivities will wrap up on Sunday after an awards presentation at 4:30 p.m.

Sophia Smecker, marketing chair of the Wicomico Farm and Home Show, said several vendors and activities are returning to the fair, including the Lions Club’s five-foot fry pan and the mounted shooting competition with the Mason Dixon Deputies, but added that several new events are slated for the weekend.

On Friday, event goers can attend a free Jimmy Charles concert sponsored by Wicomico County followed by a free fireworks show sponsored by Perdue Farms.

On Saturday, the fair will host a Parade of Towns to celebrate the county’s 150th anniversary.

“All of our small towns … will be bringing out floats and firetrucks and things like that,” she said.

On Sunday, the Rev. Oren Perdue will hold a church service on park grounds with music by Charles Paparella.

Smecker added that event goers can also enjoy the Wicomico Equestrian Club show, the Maryland High School Rodeo, and a full carnival throughout the weekend.

“Our footprint is even larger than it’s been in the past,” she said.

Smecker said officials with the Wicomico Farm and Home Show rebranded the fair in 2015 and has since incorporated elements from both the show and the Delmarva Chicken Festival.

“The event has been running in some capacity for 81 years, which is pretty cool,” she said.

Smecker said the event will showcase some of Delmarva’s longstanding traditions and industries and encouraged area residents and visitors to attend.

“Individuals of all ages can enjoy the Wicomico County Fair,” she said. “It’s also great for folks to learn about the agriculture industry because it’s such a big part of Delmarva.”

Smecker said admission and parking, as well as several activities, will be free to the public.

“There’s something for everyone,” she said.

She said more information on the fair and a schedule of events can be found at wicomicofair.com or on the Wicomico County Fair Facebook page.